STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Piyush Goyal makes no promises to Telangana CM KCR

CM takes up paddy procurement issue with Union Minister, who seeks 3-4 days to take a call.

Published: 28th September 2021 10:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2021 10:12 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao greets Union Food and Public Distribution Minister Piyush Goyal in New Delhi on Monday.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao greets Union Food and Public Distribution Minister Piyush Goyal in New Delhi on Monday.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Union Food and Public Distribution Minister Piyush Goyal did not give any concrete assurance to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on procuring boiled rice from the State, when the two of them met on Monday. Instead, the Centre sought three to four more days’ time to take a decision on the same. But, the message from the Union Minister was that all godowns in the country were full and the present stock of foodgrains was sufficient for the next four years. 

The Chief Minister met Piyush Goyal for the second consecutive day in Delhi on Monday to discuss the issue of procurement of paddy. Rao wanted Goyal to tell the Telangana farmers how much paddy the Food Corporation of India (FCI) would procure. Rao discussed the issue in detail with Goyal. Speaking to reporters later, State Planning Board vice-chairman B Vinod Kumar said during Sunday’s meeting, officials of the Union Civil Supplies Department had sought some more information regarding paddy procurement from the State. “We have provided the additional information today,” Vinod Kumar said. 

The Chief Minister had appealed to the Union Minister to explore the possibility of exporting paddy to other countries, Vinod Kumar said. The States cannot export directly to other countries, as exports are controlled by the Central government. The Union Minister instead suggested raising alternative crops in the country. But Vinod Kumar pointed out even farmers in Punjab, the largest producer of wheat, were also raising paddy as a single crop.  

The vice-chairman said that after the formation of Telangana, the State government had mainly focused on the development of agriculture. With the construction of irrigation projects, the agriculture production had improved manifolds in the State, he said. Even during the pandemic, the State government had purchased the entire paddy. However, the FCI expressed its inability to procure the same from the State, Vinod Kumar said.

TELL RYOTS HOW MUCH PADDY CAN FCI BUY: CM
Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, meeting Piyush Goyal for the second consecutive day in Delhi, wanted Goyal to tell the Telangana farmers how much paddy the FCI would procure from Telangana.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Union Food and Public Distribution Minister Piyush Goyal Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao FCI Food Corporation of India Telangana farmers protest
India Matters
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
Tamil Nadu schools to reopen on November 1 for classes 1 to 8
For representational purposes (Express Illustration| Amit Bandre)
Why the Chinese are destroying their wealth creators
Representational Image (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Covid transmission to continue for a very long time: WHO official
Jasna Salim with her painting of .Little Krishna at Ulanadu Sree Krishna Swamy temple in Pandalam.
Kerala Muslim woman presents her Krishna painting before deity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp