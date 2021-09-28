STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana CM KCR meets Amit Shah thrice in 4 days

There is no official word on what transpired between Rao and Shah during these meetings. 

Published: 28th September 2021 12:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2021 03:24 PM   |  A+A-

K Chandrasekhar Rao and Amit Shah (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had a busy time meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah thrice across two of his four-day visit to New Delhi. Though he was originally scheduled to be in Delhi for three days, Friday to Sunday, Rao extended his trip by one more day and stayed put in the nation’s capital on Monday, September 27, 2021, as well.

Rao, who attended a meeting of Chief Ministers of 10 States on curbing left-wing extremism, which was called by the Union Home Ministry on Sunday afternoon, met Shah once again the same evening. The meeting lasted for more than one-and-a-half hours, making one wonder what the topic of discussion was. The Chief Minister sprang a surprise yet again on Monday by calling on the Union Home Minister for a third time. 

There is no official word on what transpired between Rao and Shah during these meetings. The Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) did not even release the contents of Rao’s address at the conference on left-wing extremism or his other two meetings with Shah. 

The CMO, in normal course, issues press releases shortly after the Chief Minister’s official engagements.
Interestingly, when Shah had visited Nirmal on September 17, on the occasion of ‘Telangana Liberation Day’, he was not critical of the Chief Minister. He had merely said that the BJP would come to power in the State in the next Assembly elections. As no official statement followed Rao’s visit to the nation’s capital, curiosity levels have peaked among those who watch his movements closely.

