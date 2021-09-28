Telangana: Huzurabad bypoll to be held on October 30, counting on November 2

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Bypoll to Huzurabad Assembly segment in Telangana will be held on October 30, the election commission of India announced on Tuesday.

Election notification will be issued on October 1. The last date for filing nominations is October 8. The last date for withdrawal of nominations is October 13 and the counting of votes will be taken up on November 2.

The bypoll is necessitated due to the resignation of former Health Minister Etela Rajender after he was ousted from the Cabinet following land grabbing allegations. Rajender is contesting now on a BJP ticket, while TRS fielded Gellu Srinivas Yadav, a BC leader. The Congress is yet to announce its candidate.

The ruling TRS took the election as a prestigious one. The State government has announced a Rs 2,000 crore worth Dalit Bandhu scheme benefitting 20,000 SC families in the Huzurabad Assembly segment.