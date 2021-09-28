STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana: Huzurabad bypoll to be held on October 30, counting on November 2

The bypoll is necessitated due to the resignation of former Health Minister Etela Rajender after he was ousted from the Cabinet following land grabbing allegations.

Published: 28th September 2021 10:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2021 10:59 AM   |  A+A-

Prakash Rao also demanded that an inquiry be launched into the extent of money being used for the Huzurabad byelection by the TRS and the sources of those funds.

Image for representation (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Bypoll to Huzurabad Assembly segment in Telangana will be held on October 30, the election commission of India announced on Tuesday.

Election notification will be issued on October 1. The last date for filing nominations is October 8. The last date for withdrawal of nominations is October 13 and the counting of votes will be taken up on November 2.

The bypoll is necessitated due to the resignation of former Health Minister Etela Rajender after he was ousted from the Cabinet following land grabbing allegations. Rajender is contesting now on a BJP ticket, while TRS fielded Gellu Srinivas Yadav, a BC leader. The Congress is yet to announce its candidate. 

The ruling TRS took the election as a prestigious one. The State government has announced a Rs 2,000 crore worth Dalit Bandhu scheme benefitting 20,000 SC families in the Huzurabad Assembly segment. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Huzurabad bypoll Telangana Etela Rajender Gellu Srinivas Yadav TRS BJP Congerss
India Matters
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
Tamil Nadu schools to reopen on November 1 for classes 1 to 8
For representational purposes (Express Illustration| Amit Bandre)
Why the Chinese are destroying their wealth creators
Representational Image (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Covid transmission to continue for a very long time: WHO official
Jasna Salim with her painting of .Little Krishna at Ulanadu Sree Krishna Swamy temple in Pandalam.
Kerala Muslim woman presents her Krishna painting before deity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp