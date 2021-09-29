Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay pens open letter, asks CM to come clean on all corruption allegations 

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: Making a series of corruption charges against Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Tuesday, September 28, 2021, wrote an open letter, comprising around 11 questions, asking the former to come clean on all the allegations.

On the 32nd day of his Praja Sangram Yatra, which continued in Rajanna-Sircilla district, the Karimnagar MP wanted to know CM’s response to people describing his tenure as a corrupt one. He also wanted the TRS chief to reply to the allegation that he is the ‘richest’ and most corrupt CM in the country. In another query, he wanted to know how KCR’s assets increased multiple times in the last seven years and challenged him for an open debate on it