Telangana farmers brace for poor cotton yield amid floods

Sangareddy Agriculture Officer B Narsimha Rao said that about 20,000 hectares of cotton had been reported damaged in the district so far.

Published: 29th September 2021 09:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2021 09:22 AM   |  A+A-

Farmers showing their damaged maize crop.

Farmers showing their damaged maize crop. (Representational file photo | Express)

By Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: Cotton crop in most parts of Sangareddy district has been damaged in the torrential rains. Agriculture Department officials said that stagnant water in the fields has ruined the roots of the crops. In the erstwhile Medak district, Sangareddy has the highest number of farmers cultivating cotton. The crop is grown in 3,75,000 acres. The cultivation area was 3.90 lakh acres last year, but it was cut short by 20,000 acres this season as several farmers lost their crops in the 2020-floods. 

Officials also said that the yield is likely to fall sharply this time. Sangareddy Agriculture Officer B Narsimha Rao said that about 20,000 hectares of cotton had been reported damaged in the district so far. “However, due to the rains, our staff has not been able to make a full-fledged field visit yet. We will arrive at a more accurate figure soon.”

Comments

