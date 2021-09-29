STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana HC bench sets aside BC commission notice, allows varsity to continue recruitment

It was alleged that the English and Foreign Languages University has not been adhering to the reservation of quota meant for Other Backward Classes while recruitment.

Published: 29th September 2021 10:34 AM

EFLU

Picture for representational purpose (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A division bench of the High Court of Telangana comprising acting Chief Justice MS Ramachandra Rao and Justice T Vinod Kumar, on Tuesday, September 28, 2021, set aside the notification issued by the National Commission for Backward Classes asking The English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU) to put on hold the recruitment process.

EFLU had issued two notifications on various dates calling for application from eligible candidates for recruitment for the post of professor, associate professor and assistant professor, duly following the existing policy for reservations for all categories as laid down by the Union of India. All India Congress Committee (AICC) spokesperson Dasoju Sravankumar had filed a complaint with the National Commission for Backward Classes (NCBC) on January 21, 2021, alleging that the university has not been adhering to the reservation of quota meant for Other Backward Classes while recruitment.

In response to the compliant, NCBC issued a notice and directed the Vice-Chancellor and Registrar of the university to appear before it. The officials appeared before the commission and submitted a report as proof that the EFLU has been strictly following all rules. However, the NCBC while issuing a notice, had directed the petitioner, university, to put on hold the entire recruitment process until further orders. Aggrieved by the direction of the NCBC, EFLU filed a writ petition in the High Court.

After hearing both sides, the division bench set aside the NCBC notification stalling the recruitment process and modified the interim orders passed by this court. The petitioner is not only permitted to continue with the interview process, but, is also permitted to declare the results of the process, said the bench.

Dasoju had filed a complaint with NCBC

All India Congress Committee spokesperson Dasoju Sravankumar had filed a complaint with the National Commission for Backward Classes (NCBC) on January 21, 2021 alleging that EFLU has not been adhering to the reservation of quota meant for Other Backward Classes during recruitment of professors

TAGS
Chief Justice MS Ramachandra Rao Justice T Vinod Kumar National Commission for Backward Classes EFLU English and Foreign Languages University
Comments

