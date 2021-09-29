Telangana's Manikonda civic official suspended for the death of engineer

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Taking a serious view of the death of a software engineer, G Ram Rajinikanth, who fell into an open nala near Golden Temple in Manikonda on Saturday night, the State government on Tuesday, September 28, 2021, suspended N Vithoba, an assistant engineer working at Manikonda Municipality, for dereliction of duty.

Also, a case has been registered against the contractor, Raj Kumar, for his negligence in installing appropriate signages near the nala. The State government has announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the kin of Rajinikanth.