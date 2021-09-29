STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana's Sircilla lives through another rain horror

District Collector and staff have been evacuated from inundated Collectorate complex as floods hit road infrastructure and damaged bridges. 

Published: 29th September 2021

Rajanna-Sircilla Collector Anurag Jayanti, who was stranded in his camp office at the newly constructed Collectorate complex, being evacuated in a tractor.

By Express News Service

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: Sircilla was one of the worst-hit districts in the recent bout of rains. The newly constructed Collectorate was inundated, and Collector Anurag Jayanti and a few staffers were evacuated from the complex and moved to a safer locality on Tuesday. This is the second time the complex was submerged in floodwaters. 

Interestingly, soon after reaching Sircilla town, the Collector visited several flood-affected areas and instilled confidence in the people. He also inspected the facilities at a rehabilitation centre in the town. 

Overflowing streams
The Kotha Cheruvu is in spate and has gushed into low-lying areas like Shanthi Nagar. The bridge between Bhavusaipet and Konaraopet mandals has been fully submerged, and some parts of it were even washed away by the strong currents. Similarly, the rivulet between Lingannapet and Ghambhiraopet is overflowing, adversely affecting transportation in these villages.

The Lower Manair Dam in Karimnagar district is receiving heavy inflows (2.80 lakh cusecs). In fact, 18 of its gates were opened on Tuesday after 32 years. Engineers said that a flood like this was last witnessed in 1989.

Singur Project receives heavy inflows
Sangareddy: District authorities are on high alert with huge amounts of water from the Danegam project in Maharashtra making its way into the Singur project. On Tuesday, officials of the Danegam project informed the Sangareddy district administration that 80,000 cusecs of water had been released downstream from the reservoir. The officials said that under normal circumstances, the water released from Danegam would take about 36 hours to reach Singur project. However, since the Manjeera river is in spate, the water may reach Singur in 30 hours.

