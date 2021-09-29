STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana's SRSP backwaters rebound, flood villages

On the other hand, with the Manjeera river also receiving heavy inflows, the roads connecting Telangana and Maharashtra in Bodhan town have been submerged. 

SRSP backwaters.

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: Due to heavy rains, SRSP backwaters rebounded and inundated several villages in the Bodhan, Kotagiri and Renjal villages. Officials say it may take up to 36 hours for the water to be cleared. 
Apart from this, several bridges were submerged and road transportation between Telangana and Maharashtra was affected due to the Salura and Kandakurthi bridges getting submerged.

The SRSP is receiving 3 lakh cusecs of inflows, with outflows of more than 2 lakh cusecs. Several agricultural lands were inundated due to which crops were also damaged. Officials visited around 13 villages and took stock of the situation.

They said about 1,000 hectares of crops were damaged at Hangarga village, and urged the SRSP officials to increase outflows as that would help clear the water. Meanwhile, State R&B, Housing and Legislative Affairs Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy visited SRSP and reviewed the situation. He said Nizamabad and Kamareddy districts also received heavy rain, but it has not caused any damages. 

SALURA BRIDGE UNDER WATER
Nizamabad: With the Manjeera river receiving heavy inflows, the roads connecting Telangana and Maharashtra in Bodhan town have been submerged. The Salura bridge is fully under water. The situation is more or less the same at Kandakurthi and Khandagov villages. In the last 24 hours, Nizamabad received an average rainfall of 140.7 mm. The highest, 228.9 mm, was reported at Jakranpally.

