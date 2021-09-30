STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

A white revolution has begun in Telangana: KT Rama Rao

IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao on Wednesday said that the State was witnessing a white revolution in addition to a green revolution due to extension of irrigation facilities.

Published: 30th September 2021 07:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2021 07:35 AM   |  A+A-

KTR

Telangana IT Minister KT Rama Rao (Photo| Twitter)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao on Wednesday said that the State was witnessing a white revolution in addition to a green revolution due to extension of irrigation facilities.During his interaction with the newly elected directors of the Nalgonda Ranga Reddy Milk Producers Mutually Aided Cooperative Union Ltd at Pragathi Bhavan, he advised the directors to work on a plan to aid Mother Dairies. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KT Rama Rao
India Matters
Planes are parked at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul. (File photo| AP)
Taliban govt asks India to resume flights to Kabul in first communication
The woman arrived from Hyderabad on an IndiGo flight (Representational image | PTI)
This sweet gesture by Indigo air hostesses floors flyers onboard delayed flight
Indian skipper Virat Kohli (Photo | AP)
Senior batsmen expressed reservations about Virat Kohli's captaincy
P M Suresh
Brain-dead Kerala man saves several lives with organ donation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp