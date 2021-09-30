A white revolution has begun in Telangana: KT Rama Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao on Wednesday said that the State was witnessing a white revolution in addition to a green revolution due to extension of irrigation facilities.During his interaction with the newly elected directors of the Nalgonda Ranga Reddy Milk Producers Mutually Aided Cooperative Union Ltd at Pragathi Bhavan, he advised the directors to work on a plan to aid Mother Dairies.