A white revolution has begun in Telangana: KT Rama Rao
Published: 30th September 2021 07:35 AM | Last Updated: 30th September 2021 07:35 AM
HYDERABAD: IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao on Wednesday said that the State was witnessing a white revolution in addition to a green revolution due to extension of irrigation facilities.During his interaction with the newly elected directors of the Nalgonda Ranga Reddy Milk Producers Mutually Aided Cooperative Union Ltd at Pragathi Bhavan, he advised the directors to work on a plan to aid Mother Dairies.