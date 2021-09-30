Congress to name Huzurabad bypoll candidate today

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Congress is likely to announce its candidate for the Huzurabad bypoll on September 30 and is ready to tie up with other parties or individuals.Speaking to mediapersons at Gandhi Bhavan, PCC chief A Revanth Reddy clarified that the party had kept abreast with the developments in the constituency and had its own strategy for the bypoll. He said the committee formed to scrutinise the candidates would take a call in a day or two.

While announcing the launch of a 65-day long agitation -- ‘Vidyarthi Nirudyodgula Jung Siren’ (students’ war bugle over unemployment), Revanth demanded the State government to immediately clear dues of over Rs 4,000 crore towards the Fee Reimbursement scheme. He said all 1.91 lakh vacancies in various government departments, as identified by the Biswal Committee in its second PRC report, must be filled immediately. Further, nearly 60 lakh jobless youth must be paid Rs 3,016 as a monthly unemployment allowance with retrospective effect from December 2018, he demanded.

The PCC chief blamed Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and Minister Harish Rao for the suicides of hundreds of students during the Statehood agitation.“Harish Rao doused himself with petrol and acted as if he was searching for a matchbox. This prompted the Telangana youth to set themselves ablaze for the Statehood cause and one after the other, hundreds of youth laid down their lives with the belief that their sacrifice would bring self-rule, jobs and prosperity after the formation of Telangana,” he added.

Party promises to back SC categorisation bill

In view of the upcoming Huzurabad bypolls, PCC chief Revanth Reddy assured the party’s backing to the SC categorisation bill in case it was introduced in the Assembly. He called on MRPS leader Manda Krishna and demanded the bill’s introduction.