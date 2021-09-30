STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Four brought to guest house on December 4, 2019: Manager

On December 4, 2019, police along with some other persons came to the guest house and left the place in the wee hours of December 6, 2019.

Published: 30th September 2021 08:19 AM

handcuff

Image for representation

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: P Anil Kumar, the manager of Ravi Guest House in Mirjaguda near Shankarpally, which was used as the safe house and its watchman B Venkateshwarlu, where the four accused were questioned, deposed before the commission appointed by the Supreme Court on Wednesday.Anil Kumar stated that ACP Shadnagar V Surender approached them for renting the guest house and a rental agreement was struck at Rs 1,000 per day.  

On December 4, 2019, police along with some other persons came to the guest house and left the place in the wee hours of December 6, 2019. While leaving, they paid Rs 3,000 towards rent for three days. Venkateswarlu told the commission he was told by Anil Kumar to take care when the police came. 
“I do not know what they did in the guest house, but came on December 4 and left on December 6. While leaving, someone in plain-clothes called me saying they are leaving. I was busy,” he said.

