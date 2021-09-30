STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

GST affecting us adversely: Tamil Nadu, Kerala Ministers

On the other hand, Murugesh R Nirani expressed his overall satisfaction on GST, saying it helped achieve more tax compliance, but a few issues were to be resolved.

Published: 30th September 2021 07:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2021 07:50 AM   |  A+A-

GST Council

For representational purposes. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Ministers of two Southern States said the implementation of GST was adversely affecting the States, at the ‘South India GST Conclave’ held on Wednesday, organised by FICCI.Karnataka Large and Medium Industries Minister Murugesh R Nirani, Kerala Finance Minister KN Balagopal and Tamil Nadu Finance Minister P Thiagarajan participated in the conclave.

KN Balagopal said that Kerala’s tax collection used to be 14 to 16 per cent before the GST, but it had stagnated since then, which may partly be due to inherent structural defects in the system.“The GST system is very much against the principles of the federal system. The State governments are facing financial problems because of GST,” he said.

P Thiagarajan said the implementation of GST had reduced the resource-generating capacity of States.On the other hand, Murugesh R Nirani expressed his overall satisfaction on GST, saying it helped achieve more tax compliance, but a few issues were to be resolved.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
South India GST Conclave
India Matters
Planes are parked at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul. (File photo| AP)
Taliban govt asks India to resume flights to Kabul in first communication
The woman arrived from Hyderabad on an IndiGo flight (Representational image | PTI)
This sweet gesture by Indigo air hostesses floors flyers onboard delayed flight
Indian skipper Virat Kohli (Photo | AP)
Senior batsmen expressed reservations about Virat Kohli's captaincy
P M Suresh
Brain-dead Kerala man saves several lives with organ donation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp