Panicky scheduled castes throng banks after Huzurabad byelection notification

Beneficiaries jittery as govt pauses SC scheme till ECI green signal

Dalit Bandhu beneficiaries gather at a bank in Huzurabad Assembly constituency to get some clarity on further implementation of the scheme, on Wednesday

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: With the issuance of notification for the Huzurabad byelection, SCs are in a dicey situation as the government is yet to announce if it would continue implementing the Dalit Bandhu pilot project in the constituency, since the model code of conduct (MCC) has come into force in Karimnagar and Hanamkonda districts.

A flagship programme of the TRS government, the party leadership decided to implement the pilot project in Huzurabad keeping in mind that the constituency has a considerably huge SC population. However, the arrival of election notification has shattered the dreams of scores of beneficiaries as the government has stopped implementing the scheme, for the time being.

In the wake of this, hundreds of Dalit Bandhu beneficiaries thronged their respective banks on Wednesday with the SMS they received from the official channel. Several beneficiaries who did not receive the SMS also flocked to the banks to get some clarity on the implementation of Dalit Bandhu scheme. Massive crowds were witnessed in front of help desks set up at banks for this purpose.

In the meantime, alleging BJP leader Eatala Rajender’s hand behind the immediate release of election notification, a group of SC families staged a protest at Valbhapur village in Veenavanka mandal stating that the former minister was trying to topple the implementation of the scheme.

Allaying fears, Collector RV Karnan stated that since Dalit Bandhu was an ongoing scheme, the government would be able to continue implementing it after taking necessary permissions from the Election Commission of India (ECI). At the same time, the Opposition parties are silent on the matter so as to avoid any controversies.

After the poll code came into force, the authorities concerned temporarily stopped the implementation of the scheme. They are now awaiting a go-ahead from the ECI to provide assistance to the remaining beneficiaries.

14K families benefit from Dalit Bandhu
Of the total 21,000 beneficiaries, living in Huzurabad, Veenavanka, Jammikuna, Ellandakunta, and Kamalapur mandals in the Assembly constituency, 14,371 families have already received Dalit Bandhu benefits

