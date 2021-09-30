STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar demands white paper on 2BHK scheme

Sanjay Kumar released the open letter right before resuming his padayatra at Vinjapally village in Bejjanki mandal, Siddipet district. 

Published: 30th September 2021 07:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2021 07:41 AM   |  A+A-

BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar with UP MP Ravi Kishan during the Praja Sangrama Yatra at Vinjapally village in Siddipet district, on Wednesday

BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar with UP MP Ravi Kishan during the Praja Sangrama Yatra at Vinjapally village in Siddipet district, on Wednesday

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET: BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, on Wednesday, penned an open letter to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao demanding that the State government release a white paper detailing the number of double bedroom houses it has constructed and distributed till now. Sanjay Kumar released the open letter right before resuming his padayatra at Vinjapally village in Bejjanki mandal, Siddipet district. 

“The government should explain as to how many 2BHKs it constructed, ever since the TRS came to power in 2014, in various Assembly constituencies, especially Gajwel, Siddipet and Sircilla segments. The pink party won the 2014 and 2018 elections by making several promises to the people through its 32-page and 16-page manifestos. How many promises have you managed to deliver on till now,” the parliamentarian asked. Pointing out that TRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao and team came to power claiming that it would change the fate of Telangana region, Sanjay Kumar challenged the pink party leadership for a debate on the same.

The parliamentarian also slammed the State government for not providing Rs 5 lakh to Rs 6 lakh to beneficiaries for the construction of double bedroom houses. Meanwhile, Sanjay Kumar exuded confidence of Rajender victory in the forthcoming Huzurabad bypoll. Cine actor and Uttar Pradesh BJP MP Ravi Kishan also took part in the padayatra.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bandi Sanjay Kumar Telangana 2BHK scheme
India Matters
Planes are parked at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul. (File photo| AP)
Taliban govt asks India to resume flights to Kabul in first communication
The woman arrived from Hyderabad on an IndiGo flight (Representational image | PTI)
This sweet gesture by Indigo air hostesses floors flyers onboard delayed flight
Indian skipper Virat Kohli (Photo | AP)
Senior batsmen expressed reservations about Virat Kohli's captaincy
P M Suresh
Brain-dead Kerala man saves several lives with organ donation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp