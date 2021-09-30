Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar demands white paper on 2BHK scheme

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET: BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, on Wednesday, penned an open letter to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao demanding that the State government release a white paper detailing the number of double bedroom houses it has constructed and distributed till now. Sanjay Kumar released the open letter right before resuming his padayatra at Vinjapally village in Bejjanki mandal, Siddipet district.

“The government should explain as to how many 2BHKs it constructed, ever since the TRS came to power in 2014, in various Assembly constituencies, especially Gajwel, Siddipet and Sircilla segments. The pink party won the 2014 and 2018 elections by making several promises to the people through its 32-page and 16-page manifestos. How many promises have you managed to deliver on till now,” the parliamentarian asked. Pointing out that TRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao and team came to power claiming that it would change the fate of Telangana region, Sanjay Kumar challenged the pink party leadership for a debate on the same.

The parliamentarian also slammed the State government for not providing Rs 5 lakh to Rs 6 lakh to beneficiaries for the construction of double bedroom houses. Meanwhile, Sanjay Kumar exuded confidence of Rajender victory in the forthcoming Huzurabad bypoll. Cine actor and Uttar Pradesh BJP MP Ravi Kishan also took part in the padayatra.