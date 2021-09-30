Telangana on vaccination spree in past 2 weeks, rural areas drive growth

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A whopping 45.63 lakh doses of vaccine were administered in the last fortnight by Telangana, enabling it to improve the Statewide immunisation against a potential third wave of Covid-19. The sharpest rise in vaccinations has been observed in various rural districts of the State, with some of them nearing 95-98 per cent in terms of first dose coverage for the adult population. In fact, on Wednesday, Sircilla Collector tweeted about the district achieving 98.5 per cent coverage.These 45.63 lakh doses cumulatively form 18 per cent of all doses given in Telangana till date.

An analysis of the Cowin dashboard shows that the trend is mostly driven by vaccination numbers in rural Telangana after the drive began on September 16. A dramatic turnaround has been observed in most rural districts in terms of achieving daily vaccination targets. For instance, as compared to the 1,000-2,000 odd vaccine shots given per day in Adilabad until last week, the district has now crossed nearly 20,000 doses per day since the past four days. About 39 per cent of all vaccinations in the district have been carried out in the past eight days.

Similarly, another poorly performing district like Vikarabad, which had barely registered 600 shots a day, is now clocking around 6,000 shots in a day. The district has given 35-40 per cent of all doses in the past eight days.

TS active cases rise marginally

Telangana recorded 245 cases of Covid-19 on Wednesday with 52,683 tests conducted. With this, the State’s active caseload is at 4,620. There has been a marginal increase in the same as the recoveries were only 173 on the day. One individual also died due to the virus on the day, taking the toll to 3,916. The highest cases, 73, were seen in GHMC.