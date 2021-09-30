STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana witnesses record rainfall in September

With the southwest monsoon being benevolent throughout the month, followed by the effect of Cyclone Gulab, Telangana received more than twice the normal rainfall this September. 

Published: 30th September 2021 07:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2021 07:32 AM   |  A+A-

The Met office has predicted heavy rainfall at one or two places in seven districts during the period.

For representational purposes (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With the southwest monsoon being benevolent throughout the month, followed by the effect of Cyclone Gulab, Telangana received more than twice the normal rainfall this September.According to Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), the State recorded a surplus rainfall of 275 mm as against a normal rainfall of 122 mm in September. Areas under the GHMC limits witnessed a bountiful rains of 222 mm against a normal of 100 mm.

From the beginning of June to September 29, Telangana received an overall rainfall of 1,009 mm against a normal rainfall of 714 mm, with a deviation of 41 per cent from normal. The State average rainfall as of now is in excess. Among all districts, Nirmal recorded highest rainfall of 1,410 mm in the last four months. This is followed by Nizamabad (1,399 mm), Rajanna-Sircilla (1,391 mm) and Adilabad (1,383 mm). Thanks to good monsoon, not even a single district out 33 has reported deficit rainfall.

Last year, the State received a rainfall of 1,078 mm against a normal of 720 mm. With a few more days left for withdrawal of monsoon, this year’s rainfall figures could be higher than previous year. Weathermen said that the monsoon is likely to withdraw between October 15 and 20.As per the forecast, light to moderate rain or thundershowers are expected at a few places for next two days. Maximum temperatures are expected to be in the range of 30-33 degree Celsius, while the minimum temperatures will be in the range of 20-23 degree Celsius.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana rains
India Matters
Planes are parked at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul. (File photo| AP)
Taliban govt asks India to resume flights to Kabul in first communication
The woman arrived from Hyderabad on an IndiGo flight (Representational image | PTI)
This sweet gesture by Indigo air hostesses floors flyers onboard delayed flight
Indian skipper Virat Kohli (Photo | AP)
Senior batsmen expressed reservations about Virat Kohli's captaincy
P M Suresh
Brain-dead Kerala man saves several lives with organ donation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp