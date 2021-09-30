Telangana witnesses record rainfall in September

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With the southwest monsoon being benevolent throughout the month, followed by the effect of Cyclone Gulab, Telangana received more than twice the normal rainfall this September.According to Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), the State recorded a surplus rainfall of 275 mm as against a normal rainfall of 122 mm in September. Areas under the GHMC limits witnessed a bountiful rains of 222 mm against a normal of 100 mm.

From the beginning of June to September 29, Telangana received an overall rainfall of 1,009 mm against a normal rainfall of 714 mm, with a deviation of 41 per cent from normal. The State average rainfall as of now is in excess. Among all districts, Nirmal recorded highest rainfall of 1,410 mm in the last four months. This is followed by Nizamabad (1,399 mm), Rajanna-Sircilla (1,391 mm) and Adilabad (1,383 mm). Thanks to good monsoon, not even a single district out 33 has reported deficit rainfall.

Last year, the State received a rainfall of 1,078 mm against a normal of 720 mm. With a few more days left for withdrawal of monsoon, this year’s rainfall figures could be higher than previous year. Weathermen said that the monsoon is likely to withdraw between October 15 and 20.As per the forecast, light to moderate rain or thundershowers are expected at a few places for next two days. Maximum temperatures are expected to be in the range of 30-33 degree Celsius, while the minimum temperatures will be in the range of 20-23 degree Celsius.