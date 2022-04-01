Ensure Aasara pensions to all eligible: Bandi Sanjay

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Alleging that about two lakh families were deprived of Aasara scheme after the death of the original beneficiary, BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Thursday demanded that the State government ensure all eligible are enrolled for scheme.

In an open letter to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, Sanjay asked the State government to issue new guidelines to ensure pension coverage to all eligible, in wake of the relaxation of the age limit.

He said if a person receiving Aasara pension dies, another eligible member within his or her family should continue to get the pension.

“It is a gross injustice to decide that only one person in a family is eligible for Aasara pension. Because of this mindless decision of the government, more than two lakh poor people have been deprived of their pension,” he said. Sanjay demanded that the State government grant pensions under Aasara scheme to 11 lakh fresh eligible pensioners.