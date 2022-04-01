STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hurdles removed, works to widen NH-65 to 6 lanes to start soon

Earlier, GMR had not shown much enthusiasm to take up the six-laning project.

Published: 01st April 2022 02:29 AM

Congress MP Uttam Kumar Reddy interacts with Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari during their meeting in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Work to widen the Hyderabad-Vijayawada highway to a six-lane highway, which had been stalled due to court litigation, will commence soon. Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Thursday informed Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy that GMR, the concessionaire company that had moved court over revenue, has agreed to end the litigation, paving the way for the work to start at the earliest.   

Uttam, who met Gadkari in Delhi, informed reporters that the meeting was fruitful and the Union Minister informed him that GMR earlier had raised a dispute that its revenue had decreased due to a reduction in traffic and had moved the court for compensation. 

Earlier, GMR had not shown much enthusiasm to take up the six-laning project. “He said that the necessary procedures in the Ministry will be completed in approximately two weeks for the early commencement of six-laning work,” Uttam explained. 

Taking credit for the development, Uttam informed that owing to constant follow-up over the issue by him and Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, the Union Minister held talks with GMR.

“This is not only a vital link between two cities but also ensures good connectivity between Hyderabad and Huzurnagar, Kodad, Suryapet, and Nalgonda,” he said. The project was sanctioned in 2007 by the UPA government. GMR had won the bid. 

