STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

KTR invites Khatabook founder to move to Hyderabad 

KT Rama Rao has asked Ravish Naresh, COO of Housing.com and founder of Khatabook to pack his bags and move to Hyderabad as it has better physical infrastructure.

Published: 01st April 2022 02:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2022 02:39 AM   |  A+A-

IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao. ( File Photo)

IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao. ( File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao has asked Ravish Naresh, COO of Housing.com and founder of Khatabook to pack his bags and move to Hyderabad as it has better physical infrastructure and equally good social infrastructure. 

Ravish tweeted: “Startups in HSR / Koramangala are already generating billions of $ of taxes, yet they have bad roads, almost daily power cuts, poor quality water supply, unusable footpaths. Many rural areas now have better basic infra than India’s Silicon Valley (sic)”. 

Responding to this tweet, KTR tweeted “Our airport is 1 of the best & getting in & out of city is a breeze. More importantly our Govt’s focus is on 3i Mantra; innovation, infrastructure & inclusive growth (sic)”.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KT Rama Rao Housing.com Khatabook infrastructure
India Matters
One of the under-construction houses near Anantnag | Zahoor punjabi
Pandits rebuild homes in Valley, return to roots 
Arathi Panicker (21) of Karivellur village in Kannur district is winning accolades after she shared her experience on Facebook. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
With no help from fellow passengers, college student chases down man who harassed her on bus
For representational purposes
Long Covid symptoms show up in kids as cough, asthma
For representational purposes
Male faculty fear job loss as co-ed college gets govt nod to go all-women in Salem 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp