KTR invites Khatabook founder to move to Hyderabad 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao has asked Ravish Naresh, COO of Housing.com and founder of Khatabook to pack his bags and move to Hyderabad as it has better physical infrastructure and equally good social infrastructure.

Ravish tweeted: “Startups in HSR / Koramangala are already generating billions of $ of taxes, yet they have bad roads, almost daily power cuts, poor quality water supply, unusable footpaths. Many rural areas now have better basic infra than India’s Silicon Valley (sic)”.

Responding to this tweet, KTR tweeted “Our airport is 1 of the best & getting in & out of city is a breeze. More importantly our Govt’s focus is on 3i Mantra; innovation, infrastructure & inclusive growth (sic)”.