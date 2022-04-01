Revenue of Stamps and Registration up 2.5 times

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Stamps and Registration revenue in Telangana has broken all records this year. At the end of Financial Year 2021-22 on Thursday, the revenue from the Stamps and Registration is two-and-a-half times more than the previous year. In March 2022 alone, revenue from stamps and registration was Rs 1,501 crore.

The total revenue in 2021-22 was Rs 12,364 crore against Rs 5,260 crore in 2020-21. “It reflects the strength and robustness of Telangana’s economy,” an official said. Separate Telangana is collecting as much revenue in a month as what was collected during the entire year in undivided AP, the official said.

Revenue from commercial taxes too has increased by Rs 12,000 crore in the financial year 2021-22. Revenue from commercial taxes was around Rs 52,000 crore in 2020-21 and it was Rs 64,300 crore in 2021-22, the sources said.

There is a significant increase in excise revenue too, the sources said. It may be recalled here that the excise rates were revised last year and the stamps and registration charges were revised twice.