Clean-up begins at MGM after rodent horror

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: A day after the news of rodents biting off pieces of flesh from the legs of a critical and unconscious patient in the Respiratory Intensive Care Unit (RICU) in MGM Hospital, Warangal, spread like wildfire, the MGM Hospital authorities on Friday began fire-fighting operations with sanitation workers removing medical wastage from RICU, ICU units and other garbage from all the wards in the hospital.

The MGM Hospital authorities deployed a team of workers to catch rodents in the hospital which set up traps in the Respiratory Intensive Care Unit (RICU) and other ICU units in the hospital. By evening, the team managed to catch four rodents.

Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao, and Warangal district Collector Dr B Gopi inspected the MGM Hospital. The Minister also interacted with the patient’s family members and relatives and assured them of better treatment to him. Later, the Minister said that the sanitation contractor who was responsible for cleanliness would be blacklisted.

Workers deployed by MGM Hospital authorities to catch rodents set up traps in the RICU and other ICU units in the hospital, (right) rodent caught by the team

“We are making an assessment of what is required to keep the hospital clean,” he said. “District Collector Dr B Gopi and Director Medical Education(DME) K Ramesh Reddy are inquiring into the incident to identify officials to fix responsibility. At the same time, they are trying to identify deficiencies in the hospital and address them to improve sanitation,” the minister said.

“After the committee submits its report, the government will take disciplinary action against those who were responsible for the poor hygiene in the RICU,” he added. He instructed the district Collector to probe the role of Respiratory Intensive Care Unit(RICU) Head Dr K Nagarjun Reddy.

Meanwhile, P Srinivas, the patient who became a victim of the rodent bites, has been shifted to the NIMS, in Hyderabad for better treatment. While this is so, the new superintendent of MGM Hospital Dr V Chandrashekhar took charge and began supervising clean-up work in the hospital.