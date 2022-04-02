Happy Ugadi 2022: Telugu states celebrate auspicious day; Governors, CMs greet people on occassion

By PTI

HYDERABAD/ AMARAVATI: People across both the Telugu states celebrated Ugadi marking a New Year beginning from the first day of traditional Chaitra month, with fervour and deity. Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan in a tweet extended greeting to Telugu people.

“Ugadi” is a Festival of joy and hope. May the New Year bring happiness and a bright future for all.#Ugadi#Newyear — Biswa Bhusan Harichandan (@BiswabhusanHC) April 2, 2022

"On this happy and auspicious occasion of Sri Subhakruthu nama "Ugadi" festival, the Telugu New Year Day, I extend my heartiest greetings to the people of Andhra Pradesh and to the Telugu people living all over the world," he tweeted.

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan in a message said "On this happy and auspicious occasion of Ugadi, the Telugu New Year Day, I extend my warmest greetings to the people of Telangana and to the Telugu people across the World."

Sri Shubha Krith Nama #Ugadi2022 Telugu New Year heartiest wishes to all.

May this Ugadi usher in health, happiness &prosperity in our lives.



శ్రీ శుభ కృత్ నామ సంవత్సర ఉగాది శుభాకాంక్షలు.ఈ ఉగాది ప్రజలందరి జీవితాలలో ఆరోగ్యాన్ని,అభివృద్ధిని, ఆనందాన్ని నింపాలని ఆకాంక్షిస్తున్నాను pic.twitter.com/LaQ1gMlRqA — Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan (@DrTamilisaiGuv) April 2, 2022

Chief Ministers of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh K Chandrasekhar Rao and YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in separate messages have greeted the people on the occasion. KCR in a statement said the year of 'Shubhakrut,' which wraps up the auspiciousness in the name itself, will bring good fortune to the people in all spheres.

Hon'ble CM said that Telangana has ushered in unprecedented development in all the sectors and expressed confidence that Telangana will progress further in the year of #Shubhakrut. — Telangana CMO (@TelanganaCMO) April 2, 2022

He participated in Ugadi celebrations held at Pragati Bhavan, his official residence. Expressing happiness, he said with the blessings of God, Telangana was abuzz with plentiful water and green fields. Jagan Mohan Reddy, in a tweet said, he wishes everyone good health, longevity, health and happiness in this auspicious New Year.