Hindu culture has evolved the most, says Vice-President Naidu

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: Praising Hindu culture as the best and most evolved culture which has survived despite being invaded for centuries, Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu observed that though we have heard about other ancient civilisations like Greek, Roman and Egypt, one could see what was left of them.

Delivering his address at the inaugural ceremony of the cultural events at the three-day Rashtriya Sanskriti Mahotsav held at NTR Stadium near Indira Park on Friday, he said that India didn’t want to become a superpower to dominate others.

India wanted to see everyone living in peace and harmony, which he felt, was the greatness of Indian civilisation, the Vice-President stated.“Indian civilisation is surviving because of our principle of Sarve jana sukhino bhavanthu and Vasudevaka kutumbakam.

We treat the entire universe as one family. This is our tradition, our culture and our thinking,” he said. Union Minister for Tourism and Culture G Kishan Reddy stated that the festival had artists from all the states of India. Over 500 local artists from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are participating in the festival.

“This Mahotsav displays culture, dance, music, traditions and native cuisines of different states. We are also celebrating the fond memories of Ghantasala, SP Balasubramaniam, Sirivenalla Sitarama Sastry at this festival while paying tributes to the martyrs who have laid down their lives for our country,” the Union Minister said.

Earlier during the day, Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan inaugurated the craft and food exhibition at the festival venue.