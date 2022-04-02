STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Hindu culture has evolved the most, says Vice-President Naidu

India wanted to see everyone living in peace and harmony, which he felt, was the greatness of Indian civilisation, the Vice-President stated. 

Published: 02nd April 2022 04:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2022 04:18 AM   |  A+A-

Artistes present a dance performance on the first day of the three-day Rashtriya Sanskriti Mahistov-2022 that began at the NTR Stadium in Hyderabad on Friday. ( Photo | EPS)

Artistes present a dance performance on the first day of the three-day Rashtriya Sanskriti Mahistov-2022 that began at the NTR Stadium in Hyderabad on Friday. ( Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: Praising Hindu culture as the best and most evolved culture which has survived despite being invaded for centuries, Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu observed that though we have heard about other ancient civilisations like Greek, Roman and Egypt, one could see what was left of them.

Delivering his address at the inaugural ceremony of the cultural events at the three-day Rashtriya Sanskriti Mahotsav held at NTR Stadium near Indira Park on Friday, he said that India didn’t want to become a superpower to dominate others. 

India wanted to see everyone living in peace and harmony, which he felt, was the greatness of Indian civilisation, the Vice-President stated.“Indian civilisation is surviving because of our principle of Sarve jana sukhino bhavanthu and Vasudevaka kutumbakam.

We treat the entire universe as one family. This is our tradition, our culture and our thinking,” he said. Union Minister for Tourism and Culture G Kishan Reddy stated that the festival had artists from all the states of India. Over 500 local artists from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are participating in the festival.

“This Mahotsav displays culture, dance, music, traditions and native cuisines of different states. We are also celebrating the fond memories of Ghantasala, SP Balasubramaniam, Sirivenalla Sitarama Sastry at this festival while paying tributes to the martyrs who have laid down their lives for our country,” the Union Minister said.

Earlier during the day, Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan inaugurated the craft and food exhibition at the festival venue.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hindu culture M Venkaiah Naidu Vice-President Rashtriya Sanskriti Mahotsav
India Matters
Independent witness Prabhakar Sail in the NCB cruise raid case. (Photo| ANI)
Aryan Khan drugs case: NCB witness Prabhakar Sail dies of heart attack in Mumbai
Chief Justice of India NV Ramana (Photo| EPS)
All probe agencies should be under one umbrella, uphold democratic values: CJI NV Ramana
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray denies being miffed with NCP's handling of home ministry
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | P Jawahar)
Booster dose of COVID vaccine needed to fight against Omicron: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp