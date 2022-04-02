STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Junkie student died a slow, excruciatingly painful death

The Hyderabad Narcotics Enforcement Wing, which released the boy’s video with his face blurred, wanted the youth to know the kind of torture one undergoes when addicted to drugs. 

HYDERABAD: The recent death of the 23-year-old B Tech student due to the consumption of a cocktail of various psychotropic substances and alcohol was slow and very painful, the doctor who treated him is reported to have commented.

Though the student was in the hospital for about 10 days, he did not have even one day of relative comfort. As the chemical claws dug into his grey matter, he went insane and finally died on the 10th day.

The doctor’s verdict on the death was that he suffered a stroke which occurs when a block develops in the capillaries that supply blood to various parts of the brain. The drugs had caused a multi-organ failure on the second day of his admission to the hospital and for eight long days, he had to go through prolonged suffering.

Fatal cocktail

After he took the combination of drugs and fell, his friend who was with him, took him to a doctor for treatment. The friend later confessed that cause of his illness was taking various drugs at a time.

The doctors, who initially were unable to figure out how to deal with it, soon came to know that the drugs he had consumed had taken a heavy toll on him. They detected a multi-organ failure on the second day of his admission itself.

