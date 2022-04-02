STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
HC: No need for CBI probe into Miyapur land scam

Telangana High Court (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

The Telangana High Court on Friday disposed of a PIL filed by BJP MLA M Raghunandan Rao seeking a CBI probe into what had come to be known as the Miyapur land scam, maintaining that there was no need for any further orders in the case as the State had already taken appropriate action.

A bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Abhinand Kumar Shavili, after taking into consideration the additional status report filed by the state government, expressed satisfaction over the full-fledged investigation done and cases registered against the accused person. “In the considered opinion of this court, the State has taken appropriate action in this case and no further orders are required by this Court”, the bench said.

In his PIL, Rao alleged that 692 acres of government land in different survey numbers in Miyapur Village, Serilingampally mandal, Rangareddy District worth more than Rs 1,000 crore, was sold illegally in 2017 to private real estate companies and others using fabricated documents. 

Simhapuri Energy gets some respite from HC

Granting interim relief to Simhapuri Energy Limited (SEL), Justice G. Radha Rani of the Telangana High Court on Friday directed a consortium of banks not to dispose of the company for an amount less than the One Time Settlement (OTS) of Rs 800 crore proposed by the petitioner.  The liquidator was directed to file a counter within two weeks. 

Madhucon Infra Limited, which is the major shareholder in SEL had challenged the auction proposal of the consortium of banks, led by the State Bank of India. Madhucon described the action of the SBI diminishing the value of the SEL and its assets lessor than the OTS proposal as being arbitrary, illegal and in violation of fundamental rights.  

