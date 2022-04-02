STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
New schedule: TS exams for Classes 1 to 10 from April 16

It was alleged that the officials had not consulted the Minister or the District Education Officials before announcing the earlier schedule.

Representational Image. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Days after releasing the exam schedule for Classes I to IX, the School Education Department has rescheduled the exams.

According to the new schedule, the exams will be held from April 16 to 22. Earlier the exams were scheduled from April 7 to 16. The main reason to defer the exams is that the question papers were not ready.

It was alleged that the officials had not consulted the Minister or the District Education Officials before announcing the earlier schedule. “All District Education Officers were instructed to prepare question papers. The previous question patterns are available with the DEOs. The decision has been taken as there is very short time for exams,” said M Radha Reddy, Director of State Council For Education and Training.

