NGT panel to examine complaint of pollution

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Owing to the deterioration in the quality of air due to the blasting of rocks undertaken by Singareni Collieries, the National Green Tribunal has decided to set up a committee with representatives from the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change, Central Pollution Control Board and the Telangana State Pollution Control Board as well as the Asifabad district Collector and Executive Engineer to look into the matter.

The NGT’s decision was based on a complaint filed by one G Dilip Kumar, a resident of Tiryani mandal in Asifabad district.

In his complaint, Dilip Kumar pointed to the “large-scale dust pollution” due to the indiscriminate blasting operations for the purpose of extracting coal from the area. The complainant also alleged that the minerals extracted had been dumped in open areas without environmental protocols being followed, leading to rainwater runoffs resulting in the groundwater quality deteriorating.

Taking cognizance of the matter, the NGT has asked the committee to look into whether the SCCL has the proper environmental clearance and if it is adhering to the same and the extent of pollution already caused.

The committee has also been directed to ascertain the Ambient Air Quality (AAQ), sound levels and also soil as well as groundwater contamination in the area.

The committee will also look into aspects of groundwater contamination, its impact on health measures, various remedial actions are taken, etc. The District Collector, Asifabad has been made the nodal agency to coordinate and submit the report by April 29.