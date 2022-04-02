STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

No ‘ego’ but not a pushover either: Tamilisai announces Praja Darbar

The Governor said the doors of the Raj Bhavan were always open to the public.

Published: 02nd April 2022 04:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2022 04:23 AM   |  A+A-

Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan. (File Photo)

Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, on Friday, declared that she would conduct Praja Darbars at Raj Bhavan from the next month onwards. She announced this at the Ugadi celebrations conducted at Raj Bhavan.

She said that she would meet the people directly from now onwards. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and other Ministers skipped the Ugadi celebrations at Raj Bhavan. However, Himachal Pradesh Governor Bandaru Dattatreya, former Governor Ch Vidayasagar Rao, and BJP MLAs Eatala Rajender and M Raghunandan Rao attended the function.

Raj Bhavan staff rush to help the Governor who fell off her chair

The Governor said the doors of the Raj Bhavan were always open to the public. Tamilisai said that she started the grievance boxes to understand the problems of the people. She said that she had no ‘ego’ at the same time no one could control her in a veiled reference to the rather chilly relations between the Raj Bhavan and the Chief Minister of late, who had skipped the official Republic Day function at the Raj Bhavan on January 26 this year.  Describing herself as a “sister” of Telangana, Tamilisai announced that a “friendly Governor” was there at Raj Bhavan. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamilisai Soundararajan Ugadi celebrations Raj Bhavan BJP
India Matters
Independent witness Prabhakar Sail in the NCB cruise raid case. (Photo| ANI)
Aryan Khan drugs case: NCB witness Prabhakar Sail dies of heart attack in Mumbai
Chief Justice of India NV Ramana (Photo| EPS)
All probe agencies should be under one umbrella, uphold democratic values: CJI NV Ramana
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray denies being miffed with NCP's handling of home ministry
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | P Jawahar)
Booster dose of COVID vaccine needed to fight against Omicron: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp