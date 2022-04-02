No ‘ego’ but not a pushover either: Tamilisai announces Praja Darbar

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, on Friday, declared that she would conduct Praja Darbars at Raj Bhavan from the next month onwards. She announced this at the Ugadi celebrations conducted at Raj Bhavan.

She said that she would meet the people directly from now onwards. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and other Ministers skipped the Ugadi celebrations at Raj Bhavan. However, Himachal Pradesh Governor Bandaru Dattatreya, former Governor Ch Vidayasagar Rao, and BJP MLAs Eatala Rajender and M Raghunandan Rao attended the function.

Raj Bhavan staff rush to help the Governor who fell off her chair

The Governor said the doors of the Raj Bhavan were always open to the public. Tamilisai said that she started the grievance boxes to understand the problems of the people. She said that she had no ‘ego’ at the same time no one could control her in a veiled reference to the rather chilly relations between the Raj Bhavan and the Chief Minister of late, who had skipped the official Republic Day function at the Raj Bhavan on January 26 this year. Describing herself as a “sister” of Telangana, Tamilisai announced that a “friendly Governor” was there at Raj Bhavan.