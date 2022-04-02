OBC quota: Dasoju welcomes SC notice to English and Foreign Languages University

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: AICC national spokesperson Dasoju Sravan on Friday expressed delight at the Supreme Court issuing notices to English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU) for violating 27 per cent rule on reservations and roster for OBCs, lack of transparency in the recruitment process and release of notification for 58 faculty posts during the complete lockdown.

Thanking the apex court for considering the matter, he described the decision as a step forward in the path of justice to OBCs across the nation. Sravan has been fighting against the injustice being meted out to OBCs in admissions as well as recruitment by the administration of EFLU and the University of Hyderabad (UoH) for quite some time. His contention was that though 63 OBC faculty members were supposed to be recruited out of the UGC sanctioned strength of 238, currently there are just 25 OBCs working at the university.

He also contended that no OBC candidate was selected either as a professor or as an associate professor during in any direct recruitment. The Congress leader has been claiming that out of eight sanctioned posts of professors and 17 of associate professors, not a single candidate was selected from the OBCs.

He also alleged that EFLU had made sure that not many candidates could apply for faculty posts by not allowing them to apply online and that the university had recruited posts with the kin and kith of those working in the administration, advertising only eight positions for the OBCs in Notification I/2020.

Sravan has been fighting along with the National Commission for the Backward Classes against this injustice, but EFLU had secured an order form the High Court and appointed 25 out of 58 posts advertised. Consequently, Sravan filed a Petition for Special Leave to Appeal (C) No. 20997/2021 in the Supreme Court.