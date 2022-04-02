STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Revanth seeks SIT probe into drugs

TPCC president asks KCR to write to Modi to involve all agencies to investigate the menace.

Published: 02nd April 2022 04:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2022 04:12 AM

TPCC president and Congress MP Revanth Reddy . (Photo | EPS, R V K Rao)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TPCC president A Revanth Reddy has asked Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to wake up to the grave reality of youngsters overdosing and dying after consuming drugs in the city and immediately write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, heads of CBI, DRI, NCB and ED, for constitution of a national-level SIT to probe into the issue of illegal drugs.

In an open letter to the Chief Minister, Revanth wondered why the State government was not submitting the digital records accessed by the Excise and Enforcement department to the Enforcement Directorate despite court orders. He suspected that the State government was appearing to be protecting those involved by not cooperating with the investigation of ED. 

The TPCC chief asked why 60 persons, including 11 from the film industry, who were suspected of peddling and consuming drugs, were given a clean chit after their questioning following the arrest of peddler Kelvin in 2017. 

Pointing out the death of a B.Tech student in Hyderabad on Thursday after overdosing on drugs consumed in Goa, Revanth questioned if a drugs corridor was being established between Hyderabad and Goa. Also giving examples of atrocities against women and girl children happening in the State due to the consumption of alcohol and drugs, he expressed his concern on the deteriorating situation in Telangana.  

