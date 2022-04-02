Second Materials Genome meet concludes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Scientists from different countries discussed topics such as design, development, and how to bring innovations in new functional materials faster and at a cheaper cost at the second international conference on Materials Genome held at SRM University-AP.

Over a hundred scientists from 16 countries and professors from various universities attended the conference. The conference conferred on resourceful ideas that will help address the global challenges facing Materials Science and Engineering.

They spoke on machine learning for materials and processes in the evolution of oxygen and hydrogen. Dr Ranjit Thapa remarked that the conference would help increase the participation of all countries in the database exchange of science and technology experiments.

Pro-Vice-Chancellor D Narayana Rao inaugurated the virtual conference, and Dr Ranjit Thapa and Prof Umesh Waghmare, convened a meeting in a virtual mode.

During his address, he suggested that the conference makes recommendations to the Central government to take the initiative and give top priority to the field of Materials Genome.

The speakers said that materials genome aligned with computational techniques could revolutionise the manufacturing sector.