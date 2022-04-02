Telangana man bitten by rodents inside hospital ICU dies

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: A patient bitten by rodents at a hospital in Telangana has died.

P Srinivas (37) was shifted from the Respiratory Intensive Care Unit (RICU) in MGM hospital, where he was found unconscious and bleeding after being bitten by rodents, to NIMS (Nizam's Institute of Medical Sciences) Hospital, for treatment. However, he succumbed on Friday late at night.

Following his death, Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao expressed his condolences to the bereaved family. He assured the family that the government would do everything possible to support them.

The minister had ordered the DRO O Vasuchandra to visit the residence of Srinivas located in the Bheemaram area, Hanumakonda city, and consoled the victim's wife Jyothi, and their seven-year-old son Srinandan.

The DRO reportedly assured Jyothi that the state government would allocate a double bedroom house and provide a job for her.

Srinivas was suffering from lung and kidney diseases. He had suffered cardiac attacks twice. He also suffered a heart attack on the way to NIMS. He died due to all these complications, a doctor at NIMS told reporters.

It was on March 27 that the patient's brother Srikanth found his brother unconscious and bleeding on the hospital bed after being bitten by rodents. At that time, Srikanth told the media that rodents have been biting his brother for the past five days and the hospital authorities did nothing despite their complaints.

Following the incident, the head of the Respiratory Intensive Care Unit Department of MGM hospital has been placed under suspension. The hospital superintendent was transferred and action was also taken against two other doctors.