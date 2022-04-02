STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana man bitten by rodents inside hospital ICU dies

Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao expressed his condolences to the bereaved family.  He assured the family that the government would do everything possible to support them. 

Published: 02nd April 2022 07:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2022 07:28 PM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: A patient bitten by rodents at a hospital in Telangana has died.

P Srinivas (37) was shifted from the Respiratory Intensive Care Unit (RICU) in MGM hospital, where he was found unconscious and bleeding after being bitten by rodents, to NIMS (Nizam's Institute of Medical Sciences) Hospital, for treatment. However, he succumbed on Friday late at night.

Following his death, Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao expressed his condolences to the bereaved family.  He assured the family that the government would do everything possible to support them. 

The minister had ordered the DRO O Vasuchandra to visit the residence of Srinivas located in the Bheemaram area, Hanumakonda city, and consoled the victim's wife Jyothi, and their seven-year-old son Srinandan.

The DRO reportedly assured Jyothi that the state government would allocate a double bedroom house and provide a job for her. 

ALSO READ | Rodents bite patient, leave him bleeding, at Warangal hospital; probe ordered

Srinivas was suffering from lung and kidney diseases. He had suffered cardiac attacks twice. He also suffered a heart attack on the way to NIMS. He died due to all these complications, a doctor at NIMS told reporters.

It was on March 27 that the patient's brother Srikanth found his brother unconscious and bleeding on the hospital bed after being bitten by rodents. At that time, Srikanth told the media that rodents have been biting his brother for the past five days and the hospital authorities did nothing despite their complaints.

Following the incident, the head of the Respiratory Intensive Care Unit Department of MGM hospital has been placed under suspension. The hospital superintendent was transferred and action was also taken against two other doctors.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
P Srinivas Bitten by rodents inside hospital ICU Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao
India Matters
Independent witness Prabhakar Sail in the NCB cruise raid case. (Photo| ANI)
Aryan Khan drugs case: NCB witness Prabhakar Sail dies of heart attack in Mumbai
Chief Justice of India NV Ramana (Photo| EPS)
All probe agencies should be under one umbrella, uphold democratic values: CJI NV Ramana
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray denies being miffed with NCP's handling of home ministry
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | P Jawahar)
Booster dose of COVID vaccine needed to fight against Omicron: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp