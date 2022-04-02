Three injured in clash over rotting chicken 

By Express News Service

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: An argument over foul smell emanating from a chicken led to a group clash in which three persons were left with grievous injuries at Thippapur on the outskirts of Vemulawada town on Friday

.According to police, some customers who purchased chicken from a shop noticed that it had started to rot. They pointed this out to the shop owner, who took offense to their aggressive language and retorted in a similar tone.

It soon turned into a group clash. Sources said one of those involved threw acid on the former sarpanch and his followers.