STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Three injured in clash over rotting chicken 

It soon turned into a group clash. Sources said one of those involved threw acid on the former sarpanch and his followers.

Published: 02nd April 2022 03:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2022 03:48 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

Image for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: An argument over foul smell emanating from a chicken led to a group clash in which three persons were left with grievous injuries at Thippapur on the outskirts of Vemulawada town on Friday

.According to police, some customers who purchased chicken from a shop noticed that it had started to rot. They pointed this out to the shop owner, who took offense to their aggressive language and retorted in a similar tone.

It soon turned into a group clash. Sources said one of those involved threw acid on the former sarpanch and his followers.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Smell Foul Clash Thippapur Rotting Chicken
India Matters
Independent witness Prabhakar Sail in the NCB cruise raid case. (Photo| ANI)
Aryan Khan drugs case: NCB witness Prabhakar Sail dies of heart attack in Mumbai
Chief Justice of India NV Ramana (Photo| EPS)
All probe agencies should be under one umbrella, uphold democratic values: CJI NV Ramana
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray denies being miffed with NCP's handling of home ministry
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | P Jawahar)
Booster dose of COVID vaccine needed to fight against Omicron: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp