AP, TS get more time to deposit money

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Ministry of Jal Shakti extended the time limit for the implementation of the provisions of Godavari River Management Board (GRMB) and Krishna River Management Board (KRMB). Accordingly, for depositing the one time seed money of Rs 400 crore, the timeline was extended from 60 days of the publication of original notification to one year.

Now, the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana governments can deposit the seed money by July 14, 2015. Likewise, the time for getting approvals for the unauthorised projects was extended from six months to one year.

Request for extension

“The Telangana State government requested the Central government for extension of time for implementation of the said provisions,” said a gazette notification issued by the Jal Shatki Ministry. The Telangana State government submitted detailed project reports for six projects on Godavari river.

As per the original gazette notification issued on July 15, 2021: “If the said approvals are not obtained within the stipulated time of six months, such completed unapproved projects shall cease to operate.”

Now, with the amendment to the original notification, the State could obtain required permissions for the unapproved projects till July 14, 2022.