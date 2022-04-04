Bandi alleges TRS leaders, KCR’s kin part of drugs cases

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Stating that he was ready to disclose the names of TRS leaders and family members of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao who he claimed were involved in the consumption and sale of drugs in Telangana, BJP State president B Sanjay Kumar on Sunday dared the State government to arrest those in the ruling party involved in the drugs case and conduct tests on them.

Sanjay inaugurated a cricket tournament titled ‘Prime Minister Cup 2022’at Shadnagar on Sunday, where 400 teams would be competing for the title. Addressing the media on the sidelines of the event, he asked the police to arrest anybody involved in the drugs case, even if it were BJP leaders.

Claiming that the Chief Minister wouldn’t dare arrest those involved in the drugs cases as most of them were TRS leaders, he said that creating a hue and cry after every incident and then closing the cases after collecting money had become a habit for the ruling party.

BJP MLA T Raja Singh demanded the State government ‘encounter’ those who were peddling drugs and assured that the BJP would fully support such a move by the police in the interest of the youth.