Companies training non-IT candidates for technical roles to save costs

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: There seems to be a massive shift in the IT companies’ recruitment process. From having a degree in engineering or computer science as a prerequisite for technical roles, the companies have opened to candidates from non-IT backgrounds as well. That is mainly due to shortage of skilled talent coupled with high attrition rate in the IT industry. The ever-changing IT landscape also factors in the change, say industry experts.

According to Girish Singhania, founder and CEO of EduBridge, as the cost of hiring has gone up significantly, this is why companies’ focus have shifted to up-skill and re-skill their staff.

The biggest opportunity for employment in the non-IT resources, he says, is in data analytics. As there is a huge demand for skill-sets with mathematics and statistical background. On the marketing side, he observes, digital marketing and social media management are presently big deal.

With the growing establishment of Fintech companies, he feels that skills with banking and non-banking financial services, accounting and taxation, investment banking, business analysts with the financial domain expertise were high in demand.

He further said that opportunities have also emerged in traditional roles, for instance Amazon’s Amazon Web Services (AWS) involving cloud services, where roles for cloud solution specialists and architects were being filled with candidates from non-IT background, after completion of a training program. The curriculum is co-created by Amazon and EduBridge.

“Many things are getting automated now. Companies are looking for cognitive skills and aptitude while recruiting. They do understand that attrition rate is high among the resources with IT skill-set, whereas those from non-IT background trained in the technical skills would work for a longer time,” he told Express.

“From strictly technical background, companies have expanded their talent-pool to resources with non-technical background. Of late, companies have been valuing soft-skills. They are willing to pay for training in order to have the skilled resource they need,” he added.