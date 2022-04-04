Our sons innocent, claim BJP leaders

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP leader Vuppala Sarada, whose son Vuppala Abhishek was arrested by task force on charges of organising the drug-fuelled rave party at Pudding and Mink Pub on Saturday night, claimed her son was innocent. “He only organised the party as one of the pub partners which was taken on lease,” she said.

Sarada questioned why was her son being indicted for the drugs brought into the party by guests, also wondering why 148 guests who were at the party were allowed to go without their samples being tested for drugs. This could have revealed exactly who had consumed drugs there, the saffron leader opined.

She clarified that those managing the pub were hired by the previous owners of the pub, and that her son Abhishek had organised the party only as a partner. She has urged the media not to spread “false news” about her son and requested the police not to harass him.

Former MLA and BJP leader T Nandeshwar Goud also responded to news about his son Ashish Goud’s involvement, saying that his son had nothing to do with either the party, or the drugs consumed there.

Pointing out that his son’s name was not in the list of 148 guests at the event, Nandeshwar Goud said that politically motivated rumours were being spread against his son.