STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Our sons innocent, claim BJP leaders

Vuppala Sarada asks why was her son Abhishek being indicted for the drugs brought into the party by guests

Published: 04th April 2022 07:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2022 07:45 AM   |  A+A-

Some of the people who were taken into custody during a raid at Pudding and Mink pub in the Radisson Blu Hotel seen at Banjara Hills police station on Sunday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP leader Vuppala Sarada, whose son Vuppala Abhishek was arrested by task force on charges of organising the drug-fuelled rave party at Pudding and Mink Pub on Saturday night, claimed her son was innocent. “He only organised the party as one of the pub partners which was taken on lease,” she said.   

Sarada questioned why was her son being indicted for the drugs brought into the party by guests, also wondering why 148 guests who were at the party were allowed to go without their samples being tested for drugs. This could have revealed exactly who had consumed drugs there, the saffron leader opined.

She clarified that those managing the pub were hired by the previous owners of the pub, and that her son Abhishek had organised the party only as a partner. She has urged the media not to spread “false news” about her son and requested the police not to harass him.                                 

Former MLA and BJP leader T Nandeshwar Goud also responded to news about his son Ashish Goud’s involvement, saying that his son had nothing to do with either the party, or the drugs consumed there.  

Pointing out that his son’s name was not in the list of 148 guests at the event, Nandeshwar Goud said that politically motivated rumours were being spread against his son.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vuppala Sarada Vuppala Abhishek
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
EDITORIAL | Fire of inflation is burning India
The couple had tied the knot on March 14 (Photo | Special arrangement)
Post-wedding photoshoot turns tragic as groom slips off rock and drowns in Kerala river
Kodambakkam flyover on Arcot Road. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Instead of more flyovers, Chennai requires better transport systems: Experts
Maharashtra MP Priyanka Chaturvedi (File | PTI)
Dowry helps in marrying off ugly looking girls, says textbook for nursing students; draws flak

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp