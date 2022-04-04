Rathod: Irani tainting TS govt’s image

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Women and Child Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod alleged that Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani was trying to damage the image of the TRS government in Lok Sabha by replying that TS government was providing coarse rice and wheat to Anganwadi centres. Speaking to reporters here on Sunday, Rathod said that Telangana had never supplied wheat to anganwadi centres.

Smriti Irani had made the remarks while replying to a question posed by N Uttam Kumar Reddy in Lok Sabha on April 1.

“The Union Ministers were spreading lies in Parliament and trying to damage the image of the TRS government,” Rathod alleged. MLC Surabhi Vani Devi wondered whether Smriti Irani had ever visited any Anganwadi centre, as the Union Minister’s reply was incoherent.