TRS MPs propose to move motion against Union Minister Piyush Goyal over paddy procurement

HYDERABAD: The TRS MPs on Monday submitted a notice to move a privilege motion against Union Food and Public Distribution Minister Piyush Goyal in Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha for misleading the Parliament on paddy procurement.

"We, the undersigned Members propose to move a Privilege Motion under Rule 222 against Piyush Goyal, Minister of Consumer Affairs & Food and Public Distribution for deliberately misleading the Parliament and Members over the issue of Export of boiled Rice to other Countries," the statement read.

The statement further mentioned that, to a question in Rajya Sabha on April 1, 2022, Minister Goyal had said India cannot export boiled rice under WTO restrictions and that state governments must fend for themselves.

"This was to a suggestion made by the Member that there were lacs of tonnes of parboiled rice lying with the States which have no market nor is the FCI lifting as per obligations under Government Rules. He suggested that the said rice could be exported to other countries to help the farmers here. Answering to this the Minister made a wrong and misleading statement that the Government of India cannot export under the WTO regime. But the fact and truth is that India is exporting millions of tonnes of boiled rice to other countries as shown in Government website. This tantamounts to misleading the Nation and raising the issue of privilege of the Parliament", the TRS MPS said in their notice.