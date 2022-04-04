Water table rises in 23 TS districts

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: It is a scorching summer this year but the groundwater levels are increasing in Telangana. The State witnessed a net average rise of 0.32 metre in groundwater level during March 2022 as compared to March 2021. Out of 33 districts, a rise in levels has been observed in 23 districts, according to the latest report released on Sunday.

According to the report, the groundwater level increased by 0.04 metre in Mahabubabad and Peddapally districts and increased by 2.27 metre in Bhupalapally district. However, a fall in groundwater levels was witnessed in 10 districts including 0.17 metre in Warangal and 1.81 metre in Medchal district.

As compared to the decadal average from March 2012-2021, the levels in March, 2022, out of 594 mandals, a rise in the range of 0.04-32.04 metre was observed in 336 (67%) of mandals. A fall in the range of 0.01-7.30 metre was seen in 258 (43%) mandals.

Higher than decade’s average

The rise (compared to the decadal average of March 2012-2021) up to 0.5 metre is observed in 39 mandals, 0.5-1.0 metre in 27 mandals, 1-2 metre in 72 mandals and more than 2 metre in 198 mandals falling in north, east and southern parts of Nirmal, eastern parts of Sircilla, eastern and eastern parts of Jagitial, western parts of Mahabubabad, western and central parts of Warangal, Hanmakonda Karimnagar, Siddipet, Suryapet, Medak, Jangaon, Kamareddy, Yadadri, Hyderabad, Mahbubnagar, southern part of Bhupalpally, Bhadradri, Rangareddy, northern part of Medchal, Khammam, central part of Jogulamba, Vikarabad, Nagarkurnool, Narayanpet, Nalgonda and Wanaparthy districts etc.

A net average rise of 1.15 metre in groundwater levels is observed in March, 2022 as compared to May, 2021 and a rise is observed in 31 districts (0.12 m Nagarkurnool to 3.60 m in Sangareddy). There is a fall in the remaining two districts (0.12 in Medchal to 0.15 in Hanamakonda).

Water level depletes in two districts

