Karnataka's Upper Bhadra project may get national status: Union Minister Bishweswar Tudu

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In what might turn out to be a sore point for Telangana, Minister of State for Jal Shakti Bishweswar Tudu informed Rajya Sabha on Monday that the Upper Bhadra project conceived by Karnataka may get national project status and that consultations with other basin States were not necessary for the project, as Karnataka was utilising water allocated by the KWDT-1.

The announcement comes in the backdrop of Telangana seeking national project status either for the Kaleswaram or Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation project but the Centre had so far turned a deaf ear to its pleas. The Telangana government has already been accusing the Centre of a step-motherly attitude and the new development might further exacerbate TRS’ relations with the BJP.

Replying to two questions on Monday, the Union Minister of State said: “On acceptance by the Advisory Committee in December 2020, and grant of investment clearance in March 2021, Upper Bhadra project in Karnataka has been recommended by High Powered Steering Committee (HPSC) for inclusion under National Project Scheme, at its 14th meeting held in February 2022. Subsequent to this recommendation and as per availability of funds, the Centre may approve the inclusion of the project under the NP scheme”.

As per investment clearance accorded by this Ministry, the total expenditure on the Upper Bhadra project is estimated at Rs 16,125.48 crore at the 2018-19 prices. In the event of the project being recognised as a National Project, central assistance to the extent of 60 per cent of the balance expenditure on the works component at the time of inclusion is to be borne by the Centre in accordance with the norms of the NP scheme.“The project is in consonance with the Award of KWDT-I as well as GWDT,” the Union Minister said.