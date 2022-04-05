National Family Health Survey: Council for Social Development releases report on Telangana's show

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Council for Social Development (CSD) has published a Statistical Compendium on Demographic and Health Status in Telangana by comparing two rounds of the National Family Health Survey (NFHS) - Round 4 (2015-2016) and Round 5 (2019-2020).

The report was released by K Ramakrishna Rao IAS, Special Chief Secretary (Planning) FAC, Telangana Secretariat.

The data gives not only a holistic picture of the growth in the State but is useful in understanding the status of district-wise performance. "For Telangana State, it provides inputs for framing effective policy interventions. These interventions are possible as the compendium has compared and presented the data between the two rounds of NFHS on demographic and health indicators for the State," said the CSD.

Status of district-wise performance

As per the data, districts like Siddipet, Medak, Adilabad rank very poor (61 per cent) when it comes to full vaccination coverage among children aged 12–23 months. In terms of breastfeeding within an hour of birth, Suryapet, Nirmal and Adilabad scored lowest