STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

National Family Health Survey: Council for Social Development releases report on Telangana's show

The data gives not only a holistic picture of the growth in the State but is useful in understanding the status of district-wise performance.

Published: 05th April 2022 05:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2022 05:14 AM   |  A+A-

Health survey, COVID-19, Coronavirus

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Council for Social Development (CSD) has published a Statistical Compendium on Demographic and Health Status in Telangana by comparing two rounds of the National Family Health Survey (NFHS) - Round 4 (2015-2016) and Round 5 (2019-2020).

The report was released by K Ramakrishna Rao IAS, Special Chief Secretary (Planning) FAC, Telangana Secretariat.

The data gives not only a holistic picture of the growth in the State but is useful in understanding the status of district-wise performance. "For Telangana State, it provides inputs for framing effective policy interventions. These interventions are possible as the compendium has compared and presented the data between the two rounds of NFHS on demographic and health indicators for the State," said the CSD.

Status of district-wise performance 

As per the data, districts like Siddipet, Medak, Adilabad rank very poor (61 per cent) when it comes to full vaccination coverage among children aged 12–23 months. In terms of breastfeeding within an hour of birth, Suryapet, Nirmal and Adilabad scored lowest

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
National Family Health Survey Council for Social Development K Ramakrishna Rao
India Matters
Kerala High Court (Photo| A Sanesh/EPS)
Kerala HC quashes rape conviction of man who married a woman after sex with another
Representational Image. (File Photo)
ISRO scientists to inspect objects that fell from sky in Maharashtra's Chandrapur
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan (Photo | EPS)
DCW asks Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to take action against author of book for 'glorifying dowry system'
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Modi government orders blocking of 18 Indian, four Pakistani YouTube-based news channels

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp