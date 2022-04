By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan on Monday said that our scientists made our country proud by developing indigenous vaccine. "Our scientists and vaccine makers helped the country save millions of lives by enabling the world's largest vaccination drive," she said.

She was speaking at an interaction programme of the national media delegates covering health. The event was organised by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare at the Raj Bhavan.