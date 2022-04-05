STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana HC disposes off contempt case against TRS MLC P Venkatarama Reddy

The court went through the written unconditional apology in which the former Collector contended that he has the highest regard to the orders passed by the High Court.

Telangana HC

Telangana High Court (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Monday disposed of the contempt case against P Venkatarama Reddy, TRS MLC, by taking into consideration the written unconditional apology tendered by him when he was the Collector of Siddipet district in October, 2021.

The bench headed by Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Abhinand Kumar Shavili went through the written unconditional apology in which the former Collector contended that he has the highest regard to the orders passed by the High Court and the Supreme Court and that he had never uttered any such words in any meeting which demeaned the esteem of the courts and disputed the authenticity of the short video clip circulated on social media which he contended was an edited one to project him in bad taste.

Earlier, a single-judge bench of the High Court had directed the Registry of the court to place before the Chief Justice, the file pertaining to the issuance of contempt proceedings against the former bureaucrat for uttering words that were demeaning and disrespectful of the Supreme Court and the High Court which he was alleged to have made during a meeting with seed dealers in Siddipet in October last year.
 

P Venkatarama Reddy Telangana High Court TRS
