Telangana minister KT Rama Rao attends final event of top school innovation contest, launches Y-Hub

IT & Industries Minister KT Rama Rao on Monday attended the finale of State-level school innovation Challenge.

Telangana Industries Minister KT Rama Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana IT & Industries Minister KT Rama Rao on Monday attended the finale of State-level school innovation Challenge. Telangana School Innovation Challenge 2021-22 - a collective effort by UNICEF India, Telangana State Innovation Cell (TSIC), Telangana School Education Wing and Inqui-Lab Foundation - that seeks to foster the spirit of innovation amongst schoolchildren saw participation of top twenty finalist teams from across the State showcasing their ideas.

This year, 5,387 schools from across the 33 districts of Telangana registered for this challenge and 7,003 teachers were trained to guide the students on design thinking & innovation throughout the challenge.

On the occasion, the Minister said, "Today’s ideas are not only innovative in the way they look, but the way purpose is being addressed. Telangana Government has created a whole new vibrant innovation ecosystem addressing the needs in a sector-specific manner for innovators. School Innovation Challenge, 2021-22 is a testimony to what happens when like-minded people come together for nurturing innovation."

KTR along with Education Minister Sabitha Indira Reddy launched the Y-Hub, India’s first innovation hub. Y-Hub is a collaboration between the Government of Telangana in partnership with UNICEF India, Yuwaah, & CSOs.

 Y-Hub is envisioned to consist of state-of-the art innovation facilities and infrastructure that will create a powerfully conducive space for children and youth to develop their innovation abilities. 

