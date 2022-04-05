Telangana State Election Commissioner C Parthasarathi holds meeting over polls to vacant seats

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: For the filling up of vacant ward member, sarpanch, MPTC and ZPTC seats, the State Election Commission (SEC) Commissioner C Parthasarathi held a video conference with District Collectors, Additional Collectors, Zilla Parishad secretaries on the preparation of ward-wise electoral rolls and their publication, on Monday.

The ward-wise electoral rolls are scheduled to be published on April 21, based on the updated electoral roll prepared by the Election Commission. No overlapping of voters should be there, directed Parthasarathi.

Draft ward-wise rolls would be published on April 8 and suggestions and objections would be invited, and if any issue arises, they should be solved. After the publication of ward-wise electoral rolls, the TSEC will take up notification for identification of ward-wise polling stations, after which it will take the permission of the State for conducting the polls for the vacant seats.

Booth Level Officers​ asked to follow ECI SOPs

The Telangana Chief Electoral Officer issued instructions for Booth Level Officers (BLOs) asking them to to follow the SOPs issued by the ECI for the identification of Photo Similar Entries (PSEs) without any deviation