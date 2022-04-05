Yadadri architect reviews Vemulawada temple plans

By Express News Service

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: Plans to develop the Sri Raja Rajeshwara Swamy temple in Vemulawada gathered pace on Monday, with Yadadri temple principal architect Anand Sai inspecting the premises of the shrine. He was accompanied by Vemulawada Temple Development Authority (VTDA) vice-chairman M Purushotham Reddy, Vastu expert Mukteshwar and temple EO K Rama Devi. Anand Sai said that he had visited the temple on the direction of the CM.