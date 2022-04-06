STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Sexagenarian sodomises six-year-old boy in Telangana's Nalgonda district, arrested

According to police, the accused and the victim reside in the same lane and the latter is a regular visitor to the former's residence, where he used to play.

Published: 06th April 2022 07:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2022 07:15 AM   |  A+A-

child abuse, child safety

For representational purposes (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a heinous act, a physically challenged man, who is in his mid 60s, sexually assaulted a six-year-old boy in Miryalaguda of Nalgonda district on Tuesday. Police registered a case and took the accused into custody for further investigation.

Miryalaguda Rural Circle Inspector M Satyanarayana said that the boy has also been sent for medical examination. According to police, the accused and the victim reside in the same lane and the latter is a regular visitor to the former's residence, where he used to play.

On Tuesday afternoon too, the boy went to the house of the accused, who was alone at home as his wife had gone to work. Taking advantage of the situation, the accused sexually assaulted the child. The child went home crying and complained of pain in the private parts, after which his mother found injuries on the child. On further inquiry, the child told his mother about the incident. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nalgonda district POCSO Child abuse Child sexual abuse
India Matters
India's Ambassador to the United Nations T. S. Tirumurti at a UNSC meeting on the Russian invasion of Ukraine (Photo | AP)
Despite condemning Bucha massacre, India may abstain at 10th UN session on Ukraine war
Sunakar and his relative carrying the body of his daughter from the hospital | Express
Daily wager Dalit man carries daughter’s body for 20 km on bike in Kendrapara
Kerala High Court (Photo| A Sanesh/EPS)
Kerala HC quashes rape conviction of man who married a woman after sex with another
Representational Image. (File Photo)
ISRO scientists to inspect objects that fell from sky in Maharashtra's Chandrapur

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp