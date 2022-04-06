Sexagenarian sodomises six-year-old boy in Telangana's Nalgonda district, arrested

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a heinous act, a physically challenged man, who is in his mid 60s, sexually assaulted a six-year-old boy in Miryalaguda of Nalgonda district on Tuesday. Police registered a case and took the accused into custody for further investigation.

Miryalaguda Rural Circle Inspector M Satyanarayana said that the boy has also been sent for medical examination. According to police, the accused and the victim reside in the same lane and the latter is a regular visitor to the former's residence, where he used to play.

On Tuesday afternoon too, the boy went to the house of the accused, who was alone at home as his wife had gone to work. Taking advantage of the situation, the accused sexually assaulted the child. The child went home crying and complained of pain in the private parts, after which his mother found injuries on the child. On further inquiry, the child told his mother about the incident.