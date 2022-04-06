Telangana governor calls on PM Modi in Delhi; explains political situation in the state

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi on Wednesday. She reportedly explained the political situation in the state and also how the protocol is being violated by the State government officials and how they humiliated the Raj Bhavan.

Her meeting with Modi assumes significance at a time when the rift between the Raj Bhavan and the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) seems to be widening.

Prior to her meeting with Modi, Tamilisai said she rejected Padi Kaushik Reddy's nomination as MLC under the Governor's quota.

She said her decision was not political and purely based on the provisions of the Constitution. Tamilisai recalled that she had accepted the nomination of two MLCs under the Governor's quota in the past. She further stated that the Governor's office should not be insulted for the mere reason that the Raj Bhavan rejected the recommendation of the candidature under the Governor's quota.

On the violation of protocols, she said that the district collectors and superintendents of police were not presenting themselves to receive her. But, the Governor hastened to add that she would leave it to the people of the state to decide. It may be recalled that when the Governor recently visited Yadagirigutta Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple, the local officials including the temple executive officer were not present. No officials received the Governor at the temple.

Even as the Governor extended an invite to Chief Minister, Ministers, and officials for the Ugadi festival at Raj Bhavan on April 1, no one from the ruling party turned up. Only BJP MLAs were present at the function. Though the official function of Ugadi was held at Pragathi Bhavan on April 2, the CMO did not invite the Governor.

It may be recalled that the Governor launched a complaint box in Raj Bhavan on January 1, inviting the people to express their grievances. The Raj Bhavan was sending the complaints to the officials concerned and trying to resolve the problems. The Governor also announced that she would conduct Praja Darbars from next month onwards to interact with the people directly.